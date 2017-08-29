Envirotainer adds RAP e2 stations in Italy, Puerto Rico

Growing pharmaceutical transport demand has spurred recent temperature-controlled shipment expansions through the logistics industry, and Envirotainer is moving to keep up. The company, which provides specialized cold-chain containers for transport of pharma products, announced the addition of new RAP e2 active container stations at airports in Italy and Puerto Rico.

The new Italy station will serve the Milan Linate (LIN) and Milan-Malpensa (MXP) airports, and the new station in Puerto Rico will serve the San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín Airport (SJU). The addition of the new stations will bring the total number of full-service RAP e2 stations to 24, globally. The RAP e2 container can be set for any chosen temperature between 0°C and 25°C, and uses active electrical heating and compressor cooling systems.

Airlines are taking part as well. Delta Cargo received approval to carry the Envirotainer RAP e2 on its domestic and international widebody aircraft earlier in August. American Airlines Cargo was the first U.S. passenger carrier to receive Federal Aviation Administration approval to carry the containers, in October 2015.

