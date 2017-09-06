Expeditors launches sensor-based logistics company Cargo Signal

In another sign of the need for forwarders to add value to their logistics services, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., is leveraging its third-party offerings into a new subsidiary, called Cargo Signal. The new company will provide sensor-based logistics services previously available only on shipments with Expeditors on shipments with the Seattle-based company and with other carriers.

“Three years ago we were hearing from customers who were frustrated with third-party security and tech start-ups that did not understand complex global supply chains,” said Expeditors president and CEO Jeffrey Musser. “In response, we were the first non-asset based global logistics provider to launch an integrated, sensor-based offering for high-risk shipments tied to global transportation services.”

The subsequent launch of Cargo Signal is the next step in response to Expeditors customers that want those same logistics services available when using other carriers, Musser added.

Cargo Signal’s logistics offerings are based around Expeditors’ proprietary, cloud-based operating system and a global command center, which operates every day, 24/7, and is staffed with employees trained in risk management, logistics and supply-chain security. Cargo sensors monitor temperature, humidity, shock and tilt data for cargo shipments and provide the information in real time, allowing customers to monitor cargo and make relevant decisions during transport.

