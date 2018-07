Farnborough Airshow order recap

Both Airbus and Boeing fared well at this year’s Farnborough Airshow, with Boeing announcing 673 orders and commitments during the show, and Airbus announcing 93 firm orders and 338 MoUs during last week’s show.

For an in-depth look at orders by customer, and aircraft type, here’s an analysis from our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

