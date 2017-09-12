Frankfurt Airport cargo volumes rise in August

Like most European airports this summer, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) reported another rise in cargo volume in August, compared with the same month last year. aAirport owner and manager, Fraport AG, reported a 5.4 percent increase, year-over-year, to 181,102 metric tonnes in August.

The German airport also set a new August record for an accumulate maximum takeoff weight of 2.7 million metric tonnes, for a 1.8 percent increase, y-o-y. So far in 2017, cargo volumes have increased by 4.8 percent to about 1.5 million metric tonnes, compared to the same period during 2016.

Results at Fraport’s other fully-consolidated and equity-consolidated airports were more mixed, with cargo volumes at Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru falling, y-o-y, for August to 25,655 metric tonnes – reflecting overall political and economic volatility in Latin America. In third place with overall volumes for Fraport, China’s Xi’an Airport (XIY) experienced sharp growth during August, when volumes rose 20.1 percent, y-o-y, to 21,547 metric tonnes. XIY volumes are up 13.5 percent so far this year, compared to the same eight month period in 2016.

Though small in terms of overall volume, Fraport Twin Star airport Burgas (BOJ) in Bulgaria saw a 45.4 percent, y-o-y, increase to 4,687 tonnes in August, while volumes at its twin Varna Airport (VAR) fell 16.3 percent to 10 tonnes. Germany’s Hanover Airport (HAJ) cargo volumes also fell 21.6 percent in August to 1,097 tonnes, while volumes at the Ljubjana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia rose 31 percent to 1,035 tonnes.

