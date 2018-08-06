  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • youtube
Latest News

Fraport sells its stake in Hannover Airport

Flughafen Hannover-Langenhagen (FHLG); Image courtesy of Albion, Creative Commons

Today, airport operator Fraport has sold its 30 percent stake in Flughafen Hannover-Langenhagen (FHLG), the operating company of Hannover Airport, to iCON Infrastructure Group for €109.2 million.

Fraport had initially acquired a 20 percent stake in FHLG 1998, followed by another 10 percent five years later.

Looking at Fraport Group’s most recent financial statement, for Q1 2018, Hannover saw a 2 percent decrease in cargo traffic, compared to the same period last year – one of six of the conglomerate’s total of 12 aviation properties that saw a reduction in volume growth. Its most prominent property, Frankfurt Airport, saw a slight volume decrease of 0.1 percent. Its South American holdings, on the other hand, saw double-digit increases in traffic.

After deduction of related income tax liabilities, Fraport said the transaction will “have a noticeable positive impact of about €77 million” on the group’s net profit in its 2018 financial results.

The deal will be complete within the next two months, Fraport said.

  Like This Post

More in Airports

 

Latest Magazine Issue

Latest Tweets

Latest Directory Listings

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Twitter
© Copyright Royal Media - 2018