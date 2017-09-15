Gimme Shelter: FedEx teams with NBA to evacuate pets in Irma aftermath

A FedEx MD-10 freighter touched down in Miami this morning with medicine, hygiene kits and emergency medical backpacks to aid in Florida’s massive Hurricane Irma recovery effort. But when it takes of later today, the aircraft will be carrying an unusual group of hurricane refugees, far more adorable than any supplies – rescue dogs and cats from an over-crowded Miami animal shelter.

The pets, who survived the epic Category 4 storm when it made landfall , will be flown to a no-kill shelter on the other side of the country in California.

As millions of Floridians fled the impending storm last week, many pets were left behind in the mad dash. Now, these animals, and others displaced by the storm, are finally being rescued a week later. Meanwhile, space in animal shelters is dwindling. The FedEx flight will free up space for other lost pets needing rescue and shelter in South Florida.

Two NBA basketball franchises, the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors, are helping to coordinate the effort, along with Direct Relief and Heart to Heart International.

6

- Readers Like This Post