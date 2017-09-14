Growing partnership positions Emirates as Dubai handler for Cargolux

Luxembourg-based carrier Cargolux expanded its growing partnership with Emirates SkyCargo in a move that has Emirates’ cargo operation handling all Cargolux flights in and out of Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) as of this month, Cargolux announced.

The switch will grant Cargolux customers transporting airfreight to or from Dubai access to Emirates’ dedicated temperature-controlled areas – an important development given Cargolux’s growing pharmaceutical traffic through the region. The Emirates facility features cold-storage rooms, cool cells and pharmaceutical storage rooms, as well as a specially commissioned fleet of trucks that connect DWC to other United Arab Emirates airports.

The two airlines launched an unprecedented partnership earlier this year, in an agreement that allows the carriers to use each other’s capacity for routes and capabilities beyond their own fleets. The agreement allows Emirates SkyCargo to move oversize cargo on Cargolux freighters and gives Cargolux access to Emirates’ extensive belly capacity on its passenger fleet. This new announcement is a natural step for the expanding partnership, as Emirates’ cargo flights to Luxembourg are already handled by Cargolux partner Luxair Cargo.

