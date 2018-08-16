Hawaiian Airlines commenced scheduled turboprop freighter flights

This week, Hawaiian Airlines’ subsidiary Ohana commenced its long-anticipated scheduled inter-island freighter services with the launch of flights between Honolulu Airport (HNL), Līhu‘e (LIH) and Hilo (ITO), operated by Idaho-based Empire Airlines.

The two freighter-converted ATR 72-200 aircraft underwent conversion to freighter configuration by Switzerland-based IPR Conversions at Empire Airlines’ MRO facility in Idaho, and can accommodate up to seven LD-3 containers. These containers interline with Hawaiian Airlines’ widebody transpacific passenger aircraft.

“The ATR-72s enable us to meet the cargo needs of our customers and businesses while streamlining and growing our shipping operations throughout Hawai‘i and beyond,” Ingram said at a news conference inside the company’s Charles I. Elliott Maintenance and Cargo Facility, the Honolulu hub of its cargo business.

Next year, Hawaiian plans to add two more ATR 72-200 freighters. One of which is currently undergoing conversion to freighter configuration at Empire Airlines’ MRO facility at Coeur d’Alene Pappy Boyington Airport (COE). In addition to the two freighters, Empire also operates four ATR 42-500 passenger aircraft on behalf of Ohana, serving the communities of Kapalua, Maui and Moloka‘I and Lāna‘I on the Big Island.

