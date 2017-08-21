Heavyweight Air Express to handle American Airlines Cargo UAE sales

American Airlines Cargo selected Heavyweight Air Express (HAE) as its general sales agent (GSA) in the United Arab Emirates, switching from its previous GSA, Airline Cargo Resources after that group chose to downsize its Middle East operations.

In mid-2016, American also chose HAE as its GSA for several countries across Africa, including South Africa and countries in central, east and north Africa. 6

American chose HAE to handle sales in the UAE due in part to its “strong relationship with some key partners of American Airlines in Dubai,” said Richard Hartmann, American’s regional manager of cargo sales for South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Most traffic in the region will initially route through London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR), which is American’s regional hub for operations for other local markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. American’s customer base in the Middle East primarily ships electronics and e-commerce goods from the region, the company said.

