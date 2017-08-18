Jettainer expands ULD lease options for flying stables

For those wishing to see horses fly on short notice, Lufthansa Cargo-subsidiary Jettainer is making equine transport boxes available with quick-lease options to meet growing demand for the specialized ULDs, the company announced.

“We’re noticing a huge demand for flying horse boxes and can now offer our customers flexible leasing concepts that are even better tailored to their needs,” said Martin Kraemer, head of marketing and public relations at Jettainer.

The stables can be leased from one day up to several months via the company’s 24-hour hotline. The ULDs are available from the JettHub in Frankfurt and can be made available at any other destination, Jettainer said.

The horse boxes can hold up to three horses and include a broad ramp, an adjustable partition in the upper area of the interior and a non-slip floor. If the boxes are returned empty, they can be collapsed for transport on lower decks to save space.

