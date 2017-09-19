Kuehne + Nagel wins pharma logistics contract from Sanofi

Following an expansion of its warehouse in Geel, Belgium, Kuehne + Nagel contracted with life-sciences company Sanofi to manage its warehouse activities in the city.

K+N’s warehouse includes temperature-controlled zones between 15°C and 25°C, as well as cold-storage areas ranging between -25°C and 8°C. K+N will store raw materials for Sanofi’s pharmaceutical production and installed a special fire protection zone as well as a pressurized sample booth – which provides a cleanroom space to prevent cross-contamination between the materials and the outside environment – to meet the storage requirements.

K+N has made a major push to expand its cold-chain offerings for pharma products and perishables during 2017, and subsequently saw a strong first half with about 66,000 tonnes of airfreight transported. The company added about 540,000 square meters of warehouse and logistics space over the first half of 2017.

