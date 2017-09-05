Leman grows U.K. position with Maru acquisition

Danish freight forwarder Leman announced that, as of Sept. 4, the company had acquired U.K.-based forwarder Maru International Ltd. This latest acquisition is Leman’s third in the U.K. during the past two years, after the company acquired Dalpa International Ltd. and RSH Freight Masters Ltd. during 2015.

The Maru acquisition is expected to more than double Leman’s footprint in the U.K.

Maru focuses mainly on road transportation in Europe, but also offers ocean- and airfreight logistics. Its offices are located in Dewsbury and Braintree in England, and also in Coatbridge near Glasgow. Maru’s co-owners, Vaughan Woolfitt and Joe Hemingway, will remain with the company after the merger.

The merger will be completed officially as of Jan. 1, 2018, when Jesper Thygesen, with Leman UK, will continue to act as managing director for the 160 U.K.-based employees with Leman.

