LUG announces new links in Frankfurt cold-chain services

In its most recent efforts to strengthen its cool-chain operations, ground-handler LUG aircargo handling is expanding its temperature-controlled Health Care Center for pharmaceutical transport at Frankfurt Airport (FRA).

The first step of the Health Care Center’s expansion will increase its size to 650 square meters, with eight rooms offering storage temperatures in a wide range – from less than -18°C to 25°C – according to LUG. Systems in the new FRA center will also monitor and record temperatures, which can be adjusted based on customer requirements. The facility has a footprint that allows room for an expansion of up to 1,200 square meters, if needed.

Effective Oct. 2, LUG will take over all cargo handling for Emirates Airline at FRA, and the carrier has “a relatively high share of life science and health care shipments ex Frankfurt/Main,” said LUG’s CEO Patrik Tschirch. “We are thus adapting our facilities to our new client structure.”

LUG aircargo handling is currently seeking IATA’s CEIV certification for pharmaceutical handling, and expects the process to be completed by the end of 2018’s first quarter. LUG brought in Dominik Misskampf from Ground Handling Services Fraport AG to handle the Health Care Center’s expansion and CEIV certification.

