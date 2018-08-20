NCA outlines improvement plan for resuming operations

On 17 August, Nippon Cargo Airlines submitted an improvement plan to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism (MLIT) that centers around “revising the flight scale to match the size of the staff” and according to a statement released by the carrier’s parent NYK Group, will include consolidating the fleet and maintenance operations to a single platform based on the 747-8F.

The detailed improvement plan was in response to a mandate for a Business Improvement Order NCA received from MLIT on July 20. Two-months prior, an investigation by Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) discovered the airline had omitted multiple incidents involving its aircraft, and subsequently launched an audit of the airline which prompted NCA to ground its entire eleven-unit 747F fleet on June 20 A single 747-8Fs was returned to scheduled service on July 20, and since then, a second aircraft has resumed operations.

