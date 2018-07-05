NCA re-launches its first 747-F following government inspection

Today, Nippon Cargo Airlines’ first of eleven 747-Fs (36141) – resumed service with a roundtrip flight between Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Shanghai Pudong (PVG). This flight was the first scheduled flight since the airline grounded its entire fleet on June 17 after Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau discovered a discrepancy in the carrier’s maintenance records.

Forwarders utilizing space on the carrier’s aircraft expressed concern upon the news, indicating that, should the inspection last for more than one to two weeks, it could lead to a “big impact” on cargo capacity on trans-Pacific routes. The inspection is now in its third week.

Regarding the remaining 10 NCA aircraft, the carrier did not give details regarding an expected timeline, commenting that the fleet will “resume in sequence as soon as the aircraft safety is confirmed.”

