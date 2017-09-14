Nine DEMOvation presenters announced for ELEVATE 2017

The votes are in and the finalists have been chosen. This morning, via Twitter (@ACWmagazine), Air Cargo World released the names of nine companies that were selected to make presentations about their innovative air cargo logistics technologies at the second annual DEMOvation Challenge, to be presented at the ELEVATE 2017 Conference at Miami’s Ritz-Carlton South Beach on Oct. 2.

In alphabetical order, the selected DEMOvation companies are:

Avision Robotics

Cargo42

Freightos

Globatom

Hangar_A

Medical Connect

ShipBob

SmartKargo

Supply Chain Finance

The DEMOvation Challenge provides startups and tech companies a unique presentation experience, providing innovative companies with the opportunity to demo in front of an engaged and enthusiastic audience of logistics and aviation professionals. This year, DEMOvation event has been expanded and will be held in two separate presentation sessions at ELEVATE, and a winner of the Challenge will be announced at the end of the day on Oct. 2.

Applications to secure one of these limited complimentary demo slots were reviewed by a panel of logistics and airfreight experts, who looked for startups launched (i.e. incorporated) within the last couple of years that possess unique products and/or services, intellectual property and/or business models that are differentiated from current technologies.

For more information, see our DEMOvation Challenge page, or please visit our ELEVATE registration page to sign up for the conference. We hope to see you there in Miami Beach.

