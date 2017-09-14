NxtPort, Air Cargo Belgium partner to develop multimodal data platform

Data platform NxtPort signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Air Cargo Belgium and its data-sharing platform BRUcloud to streamline multimodal cargo transport by reducing redundancies shared between ocean- and airfreight.

“There are differences between ship and air transport, but increasingly there are more similarities,” said NxtPort CEO Daniel Lievens. He noted that ports and airports often share the same customers, since companies that transport freight by sea often ship airfreight also, and added that a digital platform that reduces repetition of labor for things like customs formalities would improve efficiency – a growing demand at crowded airports, where infrastructure strains to keep up with cargo volume growth.

Under the MoU, NxtPort and Air Cargo Belgium will develop a “digital roadmap” of logistics requirements that can be digitized on a shared platform. From this platform, the two companies can combine their efforts to figure out client needs and hold regular combined work sessions to facilitate the mutual exchange of information.

