One week left to donate to Airlink’s Harvey relief with ELEVATE registration

Most of the airports have re-opened, and many airfreight companies, such as UPS, FedEx and DHL are resuming operations this week in Houston, the 4th largest city in the United States. But for much of the region, devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey last week, the cleanup efforts are just beginning.

As the massive infrastructure recovery continues along the U.S. Gulf coast following the unprecedented flooding, here’s a way that you can make a difference in these efforts while you learn more about logistics innovation. For the rest of this week, we at Air Cargo World will be donating 5 percent of each ELEVATE 2017 registration to the Harvey relief efforts via Airlink, a 24/7 humanitarian response organization that links pre-qualified nonprofits with airlines.

The donation will apply to all registrations completed through Friday, September 8, so be sure to register today to take part in this limited-time offer to support Airlink and its efforts to move relief workers and volunteers free-of-charge into the heaviest impacted areas. Help us provide aid to those in Texas during their time of need.

To register now, or to find out more information, visit our ELEVATE page.

For more information on Airlink’s Harvey relief efforts, please click here.

