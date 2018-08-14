Oslo Airport chooses WFS to operate new seafood facility

Norwegian hub Oslo Airport (OSL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for the operation of a new onsite seafood center.

WFS said Oslo Airport was the fastest growing airport in cargo traffic last year, increasing its volume by 36 percent from the year before to about 185,000 tonnes. Much of that traffic – about 90,000 tonnes – is attributable to seafood exports from the region, which is one of the top exports of the Norwegian economy behind petroleum products.

WFS, the ground-handling giant, is present at more than 196 major airport in 22 countries, servicing international carriers like American, Delta, Lufthansa, Air China and Emirates.

Martin Langaas, director of cargo at OSL, said the new facility – which will accommodate 250,000 tonnes of capacity annually – will “increase the competitiveness of Norwegian seafood globally” toward the goal of becoming “the preferred cargo hub in Northern Europe.”

The airport expects construction of the terminal to commence in April 2019, to open in 2021.

