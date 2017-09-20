Panalpina launches SAP-based digital customer platform

In its latest move toward digitization, third-party logistics provider Panalpina launched its new online operations platform in Germany through SAP Transportation Management.

The Swiss company announced a successful pilot for the program and expects to launch the platform across its wider product portfolio and customer base during the first quarter of 2018.

The platform will allow customers to receive instant quotes and book services with select airfreight customers online. “The platform offers key features such as dynamic pricing, global coverage and online 24/7 accessibility,” said Lucas Kuehner, global head of Air Freight at Panalpina.

