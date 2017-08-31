Panalpina re-opens in Houston after Harvey

Third-party logistics provider Panalpina resumed its Houston operations at 8 a.m. this morning in local time, after Tropical Storm Harvey caused massive flooding across the city.

Panalpina’s Houston facilities escaped the flooding and currently have full power, the company said in an announcement. Panalpina’s employees in the region are accounted for, and the company announced it has established an internal donation website to support the community.

We at Air Cargo World are also donating to Harvey relief efforts through our partnership with Airlink, a 24/7 humanitarian response organization that links pre-qualified nonprofits with airlines. For every registration completed by Friday, Sept. 8, for our ELEVATE 2017 conference, we are donating 5 percent of the fees to Airlink’s response efforts to Hurricane Harvey.

