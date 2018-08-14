Pelican BioThermal opens Frankfurt facility

Minnesota-based, temperature-controlled packing company Pelican BioThermal has opened a new facility in Frankfurt, expanding the service network of its “Crēdo on Demand” program, which offers its reusable parcel shipping containers to shippers on a rental basis. The new location will be in close proximity to Frankfurt Airport (FRA), making the company’s line of temperature-controlled packaging […]
