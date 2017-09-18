Pharma.Aero platform membership grows to 18 companies

Pharma.Aero, an initiative formed last year between Brussels Airport and Miami International Airport to advocate for shipping standards based on IATA’s CEIV-Pharma certification, announced the addition of three new member organizations to its roster, for a total of 18 companies.

Forwarder Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., and container manufacturer Envirotainer, which specializes in cold-chain ULDs for transport of pharmaceutical products, joined Pharma.Aero, as did Montevideo Free Airport, marking the seventh airport to join the platform. The platform’s growing membership “is expanding to include all stakeholders in the pharmaceutical supply chain,” said Pharma.Aero chairman Nathan De Valck.

Representatives from the three joining organizations highlighted the importance of collaboration between participants in the CEIV certification program in improving practices within the pharma transport chain.

Participation in the Pharma.Aero platform should “enable the industry itself to raise the bar in terms of quality distribution standards,” said Bruno Guella, managing director at MVD Free Airport.

