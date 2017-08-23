Qatar Cargo to offer DoKaSch Opticooler containers for pharma

Qatar Airways Cargo customers will soon be able to transport temperature-sensitive and climate-controlled shipments in DoKaSch Temperature Solutions containers. As per the terms of the agreement, customers will be able to lease DoKaSch’s RKN and RAP Opticooler containers from Qatar Airways Cargo’s stations around the world.

Qatar Airways’ chief cargo officer, Ulrich Ogiermann, explained that the agreement with DoKaSch, “expanded our active container offering for customers, presenting our business partners with more options to transport their pharmaceuticals globally.”

Andreas Seitz, managing director of DoKaSch, added that the cool-chain containers were now available through the third-largest cargo airline worldwide.

The DoKaSch containers in the agreement are equipped with AC electric and battery power options to run their cooling compressors and heaters, and require no dry ice. The containers are designed to maintain the integrity of pharmaceuticals within a temperature range of 2 to 8°C or 15 to 25°C.

