QEP Accreditation advances Turkish Cargo pharma ambitions

Turkish Cargo has received QEP Accreditation from Envirotainer at its Istanbul Atatürk Airport (IST) hub, as well as five other airports across its network: Mumbai (BOM), Hyderabad (HYD), Frankfurt (FRA), Tel Aviv (TLV) and Seoul (ICN). The accreditation bolsters the carrier’s efforts to not only grow its surging general cargo – up a staggering 39.5 percent, year-over-year, in June 2017 – but also attract more high-value pharma traffic, which chief cargo officer Turhan Ozen said, “addresses decreasing yields in the industry.”

While Turkish Cargo only has six QEP-accredited stations, compared to, say, Emirates SkyCargo, which has 68, two of Turkish’s stations are designated as “QEP Expert Stations” meaning that they are also GDP- or CEIV-certified, have dedicated 15°C to 25°C storage and handle more than 15 Envirotainer containers per month.

