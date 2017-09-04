Rebounding global economy pushes up yields at Air China Cargo

With global trade driving up demand for air cargo along its major trade routes, Air China Cargo reported an increase in yields by 13 percent, year-over-year, for the first half of 2017, to reach US$0.19 per revenue tonne kilometer (RTK). Volumes were up 6 percent, y-o-year, at 3.5 billion RTKs, becoming the latest among Asian carriers, after EVA Air and China Airlines, to report improving yields.

On the domestic front, the carrier noted that, “growth was relatively slow amid China’s economic transformation.”

Available capacity in H1 2017 expanded slightly, up 1.9 percent, y-o-y, boosting load factors 2.2 percentage points higher, to 55 percent. In an interim report, Air China Cargo said it had “proactively transformed its business model” and has “continuously strengthened the passenger and cargo business alignment” to boost revenues and cargo load factors.

