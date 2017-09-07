Siemens gets order to digitize dnata’s Dubai cargo operations

Air cargo keeps getting smarter, and operators in Dubai are eager to be on the cutting edge. With that goal in mind, ground handler and cargo terminal operator dnata placed an order with Siemens Postal, Parcel and Airport Logistics for a cloud-based software platform to manage dnata’s Dubai cargo operations.

The order expands Siemens’ already extensive Dubai footprint, which includes a partnership for the baggage and air cargo systems at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, and dnata’s terminal operations in Dubai via Siemens’ Cargo Compact software, according to a statement from both companies.

The new order will include an appointment system for digital handling of all land transport processes up to the cargo hub’s dockside, the announcement said, allowing for digital cooperation with freight forwarders, agents and airlines. The Dubai platform will be based on AX4 software from Siemens’ subsidiary Axit, which the company acquired in 2015.

Based in Dubai, dnata handles air cargo services for about 200 airlines globally and offers in-flight catering services and travel management in addition to ground and cargo handling.

