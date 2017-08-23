TACA Peru launches MIA freighter flights

Freighter traffic is picking up at Miami International Airport (MIA), where Avianca Holdings subsidiary Trans American Airlines (TACA Peru) will operate four A330-2F flights per week between MIA and five South American cities, the airport announced.

TACA’s South American widebody freighter service from MIA will transport airfreight to Lima, Santiago, Bogota, Medellin and Buenos Aires, according to the airport. “TACA Peru’s Miami launch will add to the significant growth trend we are experiencing in both international and domestic cargo traffic,” said Miami-Dade aviation director Emilio González. “With more all-cargo airlines expected to begin service in 2017, we look forward to shattering our record from last year.”

With the addition of TACA, six airlines have begun freighter service at MIA since the beginning of 2016, including Qatar Airways in February 2017. Mexico-based carrier AeroUnion began freighter service at MIA in December 2016. Also, U.S.-based carriers 21 Air and Northern Air Cargo began service in November 2016, while Canadian airline KF Cargo began Miami service in April 2016.

The addition of new freighter flights contributed to cargo freight tonnage growth of 4.8 percent, year-over-year, at MIA during the first half of 2017.

