Turkish Cargo expansion strategy pays off with stunning H1 growth

Turkish Cargo announced that its freighter driven growth strategy has pushed income up 24 percent year-over-year (y-o-y) for the first half of 2017.

The carrier increased its cargo destinations from 55 at the start of 2016 to 72 by the end of August 2017, with seven new destinations added in the past two months alone, including several expansions into Africa. Turkish Cargo also expanded its fleet with the addition of two 747-4 freighters, the company said.

The expansion pushed up Turkish Cargo’s ranking among international airfreight carriers, with the carrier announcing that it had moved into the top ten based on June data from WorldACD. According to Turkish Cargo, its cargo carried increased by 26.1 percent y-o-y during the first half of 2017.

Regionally, Turkish Cargo reported growth of 46.8 percent in China and ranks itself third among cargo companies connecting Pakistan, Poland and the U.A.E. and fifth among companies linking Austria, Bangladesh, Egypt and Finland.

The company expects to maintain its rapid pace of growth with a strategy that chief cargo officer Turhan Ozen called “aggressive” in an interview with Air Cargo World. “The company’s vision is to move Turkish Cargo into the top five cargo players worldwide by 2023,” Ozen said.

