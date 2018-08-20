UPS grows alternate delivery location offerings with Taiwan ‘e-lockers’

UPS is expanding delivery options for e-commerce shipments in Taiwan with the addition of more than 850 “e-lockers” as alternate delivery locations (ALDs).

UPS is working with Palmbox and Chunghwa Post, via its iBox lockers, for e-commerce deliveries in Taiwan. Once Taiwanese customers receive deliveries from international retailers at an e-locker, UPS will notify the customers, allowing them to retrieve the delivery from Palmbox and iBox lockers located in supermarkets, apartment complexes and certain post office locations. Customers will also be able to use credit cards at selected e-lockers to pay import duties and taxes.

According to the “UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper” 2018 study, about 71 percent of Asian consumers are interested in receiving packages via ALDs. Given that e-commerce orders in Taiwan grew 20.9 percent from 2015 to 2017, “UPS’s latest enhancements help retailers to meet these needs, and place them in a strong position to capture a greater share of consumers in a high-potential market like Taiwan,” according to KK Leung, president of North Asia district, UPS Asia Pacific Region. UPS is also expanding ALD offerings in other locations in Asia – in June, UPS announced it was increasing its ADL network in Hong Kong to about 500, to take advantage of growing cross-border business-to-consumer shipments there.

