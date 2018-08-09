Volga-Dnepr, Henan Province partner on ‘trans-Siberian air bridge’

Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Group signed an agreement with Henan Airport Group and Zhongyuan Asset Management to form a “trans-Siberian air bridge” as part of China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative launched in 2013.

“The potential advantages of Zhengzhou were obvious to us right from the beginning, notably its advantageous geographical location and the existence of the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Comprehensive Experimental Zone, which boasts a positive development trend,” Volga-Dnepr Group president Aleksey Isaikin said of the agreement. “This Experimental Zone is the first and only one in China, and its development is supported by the Chinese government.”

China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative is aimed at redeveloping the ancient Silk Road route between Europe and Asia. Under China’s development strategy, Zhongyuan Asset Management was formed with the approval of the Henan provincial government to establish a free trade zone and improve customs clearance processes at Zhengzhou Airport (CGO).

