WFS doubles Boston-Logan cargo handling operation

Cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) secured three new customers via contracts beginning in September and October and secured a new building at Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) last month, more than doubling its cargo handling capacity at the airport, WFS announced.

During 2016, WFS said it handled more than 24,000 tonnes of cargo. Its new airline contracts with Lufthansa, SAS and Swiss International Air Lines will increase its throughput at BOS by about 55,000 tonnes per year.

The cargo handler will serve Lufthansa’s 21 flights per week connecting Boston with Frankfurt and Munich, using A330 and A340 aircraft. These frequencies will be reduced to 14 per week during the winter. WFS will also handle cargo for 14 flights per week between Boston and Zurich for Swiss International Air Lines.

Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines both signed five-year contracts this month with WFS at the airport, WFS said. SAS signed a three-year contract with WFS for handling its four 737-700 flights between Boston and Copenhagen, as does Swiss International Air Lines’ contract. Lufthansa’s contract with WFS is scheduled to begin in October.

WFS has been operating at BOS for the last 12 years. Before this expansion, it operated from a 30,000-square-foot facility and handled cargo for American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia. Effective last month, WFS secured a lease for the new Cargo Building 62 in the airport’s south cargo area from the Massachusetts Port Authority, increasing its operating space to include an additional 22,500 square feet of warehouse space and more than 26,000 square feet of truck docking, equipment storage and office space.

