Yusen Logistics launches express import service in Guangzhou

Japan-based Yusen Logistics launched an express service for airfreight arriving in Guangzhou, China. Upon arrival at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN), cargo will be collected from the airport terminal within six hours as a minimum lead-time, rather than the typical minimum of a full day to collect consolidated cargo at CAN.

As part of its new express service for urgent cargo shipments, Yusen Logistics established a Guangzhou-based team and an emergency order service giving priority to import declarations, allowing for faster retrieval of cargo arriving at CAN.

Guangzhou is one of the world’s top cargo airports, with 2016 throughput of about 1.7 million tonnes, and is growing rapidly with the opening of a new passenger terminal in April of this year. The airport’s growth has contributed to the slower rate of cargo handling at the airport, according to Yusen Logistics.

