Amazon.com’s Bezos to be inducted into Logistics Hall of Fame

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be inducted into the Logistics Hall of Fame on Nov. 9, in recognition of his company’s outsized role in shaping modern e-commerce logistics. Bezos’ ever-present online bookstore is now the largest online retailer in the United States, and Amazon.com’s logistics outlay impacts pretty much every other company that participates in the market.

Based in Germany, the Logistics Hall of Fame chooses, “leading figures who have made outstanding efforts to promote the further development of logistics and supply chain management.”

Bezos will join a storied roster of logistics innovators, including Fred Smith, founder of FedEx, Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motorcars, and William Tunner, the logistics guru behind the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49.

