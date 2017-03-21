Amazon, DHL reported to be in partnership in Cincinnati

Soon after Amazon made its announcement last month that it would build a huge new air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG), rumors began circulating about a possible partnership with DHL’s Americas Hub. Well, according to a story in The Lane Report, the rumors appear to be true. As reported in sister publication Cargo Facts, Amazon will begin daytime use of DHL’s Americas Hub at CVG in May.

Amazon chose not to comment, but the report quotes Bea Garcia, DHL’s media relations director for the Americas, as saying: “DHL can confirm that it has been contracted to provide a range of services to Amazon at the DHL Cincinnati Hub, including sorting operations and ground handling for the Amazon air network. We look forward to providing further support to this global customer.”

