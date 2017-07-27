Amazon’s Prime Now Singapore launch sets stage for Alibaba turf war

Amazon’s Prime Now is now available in Singapore, offering its signature-free two-hour delivery. The launch is the e-commerce giant’s first foray into South East Asia, and it’s point of entry is significant.

Singapore is home-turf for Amazon’s major rival, Alibaba, which indirectly owns Redmart, Singapore’s largest online supermarket, through its Lazada subsidiary. This is the first time that the two have gone head-to-head in this sector in Asia.

Both major e-commerce companies face a highly segmented market as they blow through billions of dollars in the e-commerce arms race for a potential regional market of 600 million people that could reach US$70 billion in value.

Singapore is small, with excellent infrastructure – the per capita GDP is US$81,443 at purchasing power parity – so offering two-hour deliveries shouldn’t be a challenge. But expanding into less-developed countries like Vietnam could be more of a slog.

“We are pleased that Amazon has chosen to launch a new operating model with Amazon Prime Now in Singapore,” said Kiren Kumar, assistant managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board. “With Prime Now, Amazon will also play a key role in training and equipping our local ecosystem and workforce with cross-disciplinary digital capabilities.”

Since launching in December 2014 in New York, Prime Now has expanded to more than 50 cities in nine countries.

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

1

- Reader Likes This Post