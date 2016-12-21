American Airlines Cargo flies African American art to Hong Kong

American Airlines Cargo transported more than 1,500 kilograms of artifacts belonging to the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection from Los Angeles (LAX) to Hong Kong (HKG).

More than 100 artifacts were crated for transportation by Cookes Crating, including paintings, sculptures, rare first editions, manuscripts and official records. The art was then delivered to its final destination – the University of Hong Kong Museum and Art Gallery.

Air transport of valuable and unique shipments warrants, “enhanced safety and security measures, such as special handling and surveillance at every touch point,” explained Joe Goode, American Airlines Cargo’s managing director of cargo sales for the carrier’s Western division. “With our direct flight from LAX to HKG, we were able to quickly and successfully deliver the shipment in prime condition before the exhibition’s debut in Hong Kong.”