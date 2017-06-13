Amerijet announces first scheduled trans-Atlantic route to Brussels

Days after Brussels Airport (BRU) announced an 8.5 percent rise in month-over-month cargo throughput for the month of May, Amerijet CEO Vic Karjian said he plans to start operating a direct cargo route between Miami and Brussels.

The new service will commence in the second quarter of 2018, with two frequencies per week. Amerijet said that additional frequencies will be added based on demand and performance of the route.

This new route is Amerijet’s first scheduled trans-Atlantic route connecting its network to Europe. “The airport, its strategic location, facilities and strong business community played a vital role in our selection of Brussels as our European gateway,” explained Karjian.

BRU’s head of cargo and logistics, Steven Polmans, added that Amerijet’s network connected the airport to markets that were underserved, with direct main-deck capacity. Polmans noted that this was especially the case for pharmaceuticals and other perishables.

“Not only is Amerijet almost certified as CEIV, with Miami Airport we work close together and have created pharma.aero,” Polmans said.

