AMI launches click2ship in South Africa, streamlining import process

Airfreight and express wholesaler AMI has launched its click2ship Express Imports in South Africa, an importing platform for freight agents, domestically and abroad, that consolidates imports pricing into one service.

Standard operating procedures require freight agents to source and price out individual steps such as collection at origin, customs export entries, freight transport, customs clearance on arrival, and local delivery from airport to agent or consignee. Click2ship, however, provides agents with instant quotes, which allows them to offer faster responses to customer inquiries.

The company said that conducting time-consuming research into multiple suppliers in order to construct a quote costs agents time and lost business. AMI’s Milton French, vice president for the company’s Africa region, added that, while the concept had taken a while to catch on in South Africa, freight agents were starting to recognize the cost savings of amalgamating import procedures online. “Click2ship Express Imports is simple to use, provides attractive rates based on quality operators, and saves agents from having to conduct time-consuming research into multiple suppliers.”

South African freight agents can now access AMI’s global network for all commodities except hazardous cargo.

