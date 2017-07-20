Apply today for the DEMOvation Challenge at ELEVATE 2017

As we move closer to our second annual ELEVATE Conference on innovations in the logistics industry, Air Cargo World is pleased to announce that ELEVATE 2017 will once again feature our DEMOvation Challenge. This exclusive session allows truly innovative and cutting-edge companies an opportunity to demo in front an engaged and enthusiastic audience of leading logistics, airfreight and aviation professionals.

The DEMOvation is the opportunity for startups to secure one of these limited complimentary demo slots. Applications will be reviewed by a panel of logistics and airfreight experts. These judges will be looking for startups launched (i.e. incorporated) within the last couple of years that possess unique products and/or services, intellectual property and/or business models that are differentiated from current technologies. To sign up, visit our DEMOvation Challenge page.

Should you receive a demo slot, you will be notified by Sept. 8.

If you haven’t yet registered for the second annual ELEVATE conference, it’s not too late. Join us as we dive into innovation in the air freight industry, Oct. 2 at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, with groundbreaking seminars and networking with elite industry executives.

