Asia-Pacific airlines see cargo rebound in late 2016

Preliminary airfreight figures for 2016 from the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reaffirmed continued strength in the second half of the year, after a weak start.

International air cargo freight tonne kilometers (FTKs) increased by 1.8 percent for the year, pushed up by strong second-half growth of 5.7 percent, year-over-year, following a 2.2 percent, y-o-y, contraction during the first six months of the year. Capacity over the same period expanded by 3.5 percent, leading to a 1 percent decline in the average international freight load factor, to 62.5 percent for the year.

Commenting on the results, Andrew Herdman, AAPA director general, said that the quickened pace for air cargo in the second half of the year came about thanks to “broad-based expansion in manufacturing production and international exports, supplemented by growth in demand from expanding consumer markets in Asia.”

Those interested in learning more about air freight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com.