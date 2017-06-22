Asian airfreight shows no signs of slowing in May

A solid 12.2 percent increase in volumes and a 4.7 percentage-point increase in freight load factors (FLF) for the month of May, year-over-year, are helping to overturn predictions that Asia’s airfreight markets were headed for a “seasonal cooling,” according to the latest numbers from the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA).
Even more impressive is the fact that May’s rise in FLF occurred despite Asian carriers’ 4.3 percent addition, y-o-y, of offered freight capacity, the AAPA reported. While the AAPA report does not cover margins, these developments suggest that yields are rising...