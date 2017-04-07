Atlas Air reaches tentative deal with dispatchers union over Amazon’s CVG move

Dispatchers working for carriers Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide are set to receive a four-year extension on their contract, including pay increases and relocation benefits, after its operations move to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) as part of Amazon’s planned relocation to CVG from Wilmington.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) reached the tentative agreement today with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Local 210, which represents the dispatchers of the subsidiary carriers owned by AAWW.

The company’s dispatchers are responsible for planning, dispatching and oversight of all Atlas and Polar aircraft during flight.

Details of the proposed agreement will be made available to dispatch employees it covers by IBT Local 210. “We are pleased to have reached this tentative agreement that offers highly competitive pay increases as well as favorable moving allowances for our valued dispatchers. It also extends a solid contract that continues to serve us all very well,” said John Dietrich, executive vice president and COO of Atlas Air Worldwide.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Atlas’ pilots union, the Airline Professionals Association Teamsters, Local 1224, have yet to produce mutually agreeable terms. The union has stressed that there are too few pilots to meet the long-term demands for Atlas’ major clients, including DHL and Amazon, and warned that many pilots may begin seeking work elsewhere.

