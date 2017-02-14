Atlas Air to operate 747-400 freighter for Asiana Cargo

Atlas Air announced that it will soon operate one of its 747-400 freighters for Asiana Cargo on key trans-Pacific routes, connecting Korea with several destinations in the United States. The service is scheduled to begin later this month.

William J. Flynn, president and CEO of Atlas Air Worldwide, called the Asiana deal an “important addition” to Atlas’ portfolio, adding that it could be “a platform for future expansion.”

Kwang Suk Kim, executive vice president of Asiana Cargo, noted that the agreement would help the Asia carrier add “enhanced freighter services.”

Atlas Air is a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW). Atlas Air has garnered significant press lately with its expansion into the e-commerce market, carrying cargo for Amazon Prime. Under the deal, AAWW will purchase and operate a fleet twenty converted 767-300Fs, providing Prime Air service for Amazon across the U.S.

