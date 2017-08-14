Austrian forwarder segments undergo ownership changes

In a series of restructuring moves in the Austrian freight forwarding market, DHL Global Forwarding Austria announced the divestment of its high-tech logistics division on Aug. 1, while transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss acquired the freight forwarder Kapeller Internationale Spedition GmbH on Aug. 11.

DHL Global Forwarding Austria’s regional manager for Eastern Europe, Hermann Filz, said the high-tech logistics division needed significant investment soon to remain competitive. DHL opted to transfer the division to the Cargomind forwarding company instead, leaving DHL Austria to devote its resources to expansions in its core ocean- and airfreight businesses. To that end, the forwarder plans to expand its refrigerated facilities at the Vienna and Linz airports for pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer goods transport. The company also plans to roll out its Thermonet temperature-controlled service for oceanfreight.

Meanwhile, Gebrüder’s acquisition of Kapeller allows Gebrüder to further expand its end-customer delivery segment and take advantage of Kapeller’s expertise in event, moving, warehouse and furniture logistics, along with art and multimodal transportation.

“With this special logistics know-how, we are expanding our product portfolio for our customers in the region,” said Hannes Mayr, who will take over management of Kapeller after running the Tyrolean branch of Gebrüder Weiss for 11 years. Kapeller will operate as an independent subsidiary of Gebrüder Weiss.

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

Like This Post