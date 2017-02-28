Aviance Ghana goes live with Kale’s Galaxy air cargo management system

Ground handler Aviance Ghana has implemented a new air cargo management system from Kale, called Galaxy, for operations at Kotoka International Airport (KIA). The system tracks movement and storage of cargo at the airport’s warehouses and manages the transactions with electronic data interchange (EDI) messaging, auto billing, tracking and reporting.

Aviance Ghana is one of the largest cargo handlers in Ghana, processing approximately 50 percent of all the cargo handled at KIA.

The Galaxy system puts Aviance Ghana in full EDI compliance, eliminates manual interventions and paperwork, and increases visibility in the supply chain. Kale’s system also integrates with Aviance Ghana’s website, allowing customers to track their shipments.

Paul Craig, managing director of Aviance Ghana, explained that, “the new system has helped us automate our operations and move towards digital logistics.”

Vineet Malhotra, director of Kale Logistics Solutions, noted that Africa was, “the next place to be for transportation and logistics industry,” adding that Kale software is “witnessing rapid acceptance” among regional air cargo handlers in Africa.

Galaxy is a web-based air cargo management system that helps cargo terminal operators, custodians and ground handling agents plan, process and collaborate on cargo integration efforts. The software automates operational processes and provides customers with rapid access to tracking data on the status of cargo, as well as terminal operations.

