Brazilian supply-chain company to launch cargo aircraft fleet

A Brazilian supply-chain solution company, Modern Logistics, has the official go-ahead to operate a fleet of cargo aircraft. Modern Logistics plans to scale up to 15 logistics centers and a fleet of 32 aircraft in the next few years.

Modern Logistics, the company in question, offers third-party logistics solutions via an integrated logistics platform with multimodal transport and distribution centers located throughout South America’s largest economy.

Brazil’s civil aviation regulator ANAC (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil) granted the requisite Air Operator Certificate (AOC) earlier this month, allowing the company to “fill the infrastructure gap,” and fly freighter aircraft where “service and infrastructure are lacking, and complement its network capabilities with strategic partners.”

With Brazil’s economy starting to show signs of a recovery, Gerald Blake Lee, Modern Logistics’’ CEO said that it was a good time to launch the venture.

Marlon Ramirez, the company’s CFO added that “With the AOC in hand, we plan to add at least two Boeing 737 freighter aircraft by the end of the year.” He added that, “With a fleet of three aircraft, we will be able to meet initial client demand in the North, Southeast, Northeast, and Central-West regions of the country, in accordance to the needs of our clients.”

Modern Logistics operates in Brazil’s established industrial regions and distributes products nationwide, equipped. The company specializes in developing logistics solutions for industries in various sectors including pharmaceutical, medical equipment, cosmetics, electronics, components, retail and other sectors requiring efficient, high quality supply-chain solutions.

