CFS 16: Cargo carriers eye e-commerce, partnerships for growth

MIAMI – A panel representing cargo-focused carriers, ranging from regionals to established global operators, tackled an issue that has caused its share of hand-wringing in the industry of late – diminishing profits. The consensus amongst the panelists, speaking yesterday at a Cargo Facts Symposium session titled “Emerging Cargo Airlines: Growth Stories from the Frontlines,” was that ACMI and CMI business was an effective way to capitalize on strong integrator revenues. “You get a pretty stable s...

