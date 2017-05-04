CargoLogicAir takes delivery of third 747 freighter

After less than 18 months of operation, CargoLogicAir (CLA) has taken delivery of its third 747 freighter, growing the fledgling all-cargo airline’s fleet to two 747-400Fs and a new generation 747-8F.
The London Stansted Airport-based airline, received its U.K. air operator certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority at the start of 2016, and works in partnership with AirBridgeCargo as a fully owned subsidiary of the Volga Dnepr Group.
The latest aircraft is a 747-400ERF acquired from AerCap. It will enable CLA to satisfy growing demand for global charters and support its ACMI flying program for its partner carrier, AirBridgeCargo Airlines.
Dmitry Grishin, CEO of CargoLogicAir, said that the arrival of the new freighter, “keeps us on track with our development strategy and will ultimately enable us to look at developing new routes from the U.K. to markets where we see a sustainable demand.”
Grishin noted that, after a wrapping up the new company’s first year of profitable operations, boosted by a strong peak season, the carrier was on track to “grow our fleet to five 747 freighters over the next three years as we look to increase our support of customers in the UK market.”...