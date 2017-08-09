CargoLogicAir’s first scheduled route to carry 200 tonnes per week to Mexico

Later this month, British all-cargo airline CargoLogicAir (CLA) will begin twice-weekly U.K.-to-Mexico service – the first scheduled cargo route the carrier has offered – linking Mexico City to markets in the United States, via Atlanta, and the carrier’s London-based hub.

CLA’s new route, to begin Aug. 19, offers a total cargo capacity of more than 200 tonnes a week.

Dmitry Grishin, CEO of CargoLogicAir, said that the new route was a bid to attract customers in the automotive industry, hi-tech, energy, aerospace and healthcare.

CLA will operate 747-400 freighters out of London Stansted Airport every Wednesday and Saturday to Mexico City International Airport, via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Volga Dnepr subsidiary also has maindeck connectivity to Frankfurt and Abu Dhabi. It’s Mexico City routes will allow CLA to offer Europe-Mexico, Europe-Middle East and U.S.-Middle East connections. CLA’s Frankfurt routes connect to its partner airline, Russia-based AirBridgeCargo, enabling CLA to offer onward connections to the Asia-Pacific region.

Latin America’s airfreight markets are showing signs of recovery, and the new scheduled route puts CLA closer to the action. That said, the group’s Asia-Pacific connectivity with Latin America requires at least two more stops than most other carriers moving freight between the two markets, and there is a lot of extant capacity crossing the Pacific Ocean via the U.S. already. Emirates SkyCargo, a competitor for E.U.-Asia cargo, already operates 777 freighters between its Dubai hub and Mexico City. It remains to be seen what markets are the most profitable for CLA vis-à-vis the new destination.

